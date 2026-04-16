Police address street racing concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, KRDO13 reported on the passing of Deanna Stemler, a 77-year-old woman who died from the injuries she suffered in a head-on collision. Police believe drivers were street racing and that one crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting Stemler head-on.

Since the report was published, KRDO13 has received numerous messages and emails from viewers regarding street racing concerns in Colorado Springs. Many residents raised concerns over streets such as Briargate Boulevard and Powers Boulevard.

On Thursday, KRDO13 asked the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) about what is being done to address concerns and stop illegal street racing in the city. The department says this is an issue it is actively working to address.

"This has been an issue across the city for quite some time. We've seen street racing as a problem. We have a lot of open area, and the city is such an expansive city. So it is something that we see quite often. at CSPD, we have somebody who falls within our specialized enforcement Division bureau, a lieutenant who really puts together operations when we can to proactively approach street racing," explained Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez.

Chief Vasquez said a new way the department is trying to tackle street racing is using new technology.

"We now have drones across the city, right? And so what we're seeing as a different approach is that we can now pop a drone up, and we can start handing that drone or that street racing group off to different drones, so we can sort of enforce it in a safer manner," said Chief Vasquez.

The police chief also noted how there are safety concerns officers face when it comes to enforcement.

"Oftentimes, what happens when an officer gets behind somebody who's street racing is that they run from us. That creates a very dangerous situation for our city, for our people who are out there just driving, trying to get to a restaurant or trying to get home. And so our policy is that we're not going to pursue unless it's a violent crime. But now with the drones, we have another option, so we'll start seeing that come into play as we go into this summer," said Chief Vasquez.

Chief Vasquez expressed hope for how the technology can assist their department in these traffic enforcement operations. He also noted how the department needs more officers to be able to do more traffic enforcement.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade added that this is one of the biggest concerns he hears from residents as well.

"Traffic safety is probably one of the biggest feedback we have from our residents. We talk about adding more officers when we talk about adding technology. And I know sometimes that's back, because of privacy and Big Brother watching. I want our residents to hear this clearly. We have no interest in your personal lives. When we talk about our ability to keep our city safe, things like drones, license plate readers, that is why we have this technology because it gives us the ability to identify those who are committing a crime, making our community unsafe, and address it quickly. And that is the heart of our public safety technology. And this is a message I want our residents to hear. That is why this mayor is going to continue to push for technology. When you ask questions about street racing, and I get those phone calls to and technology helps us respond as quick as possible," explained Mayor Mobolade.

KRDO13 will have a full report on KRDO13 News at 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.