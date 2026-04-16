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I-25 lane closure south of Pueblo following accident, DEA on scene

Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
Pixabay via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
By
Updated
today at 4:24 PM
Published 4:00 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The southbound right lane of I-25 south of Pueblo near Verde Road and Exit 83 Brantzwell is closed due to a crash.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has confirmed to KRDO13 that they are on the scene of the crash as part of a law enforcement operation.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) tells KRDO13 that a K9 officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not pull over and struck another unmarked law enforcement unit.

CSP says a female was driving and has been taken into custody, as well as a man who was following her vehicle on a motorcycle. The female has been transported to the hospital. No law enforcement officers were injured, according to CSP.

Details at this time are limited.

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Abby Smith

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