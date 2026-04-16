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Small Colorado town awarded $85,000 for wastewater infrastructure study

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Published 4:57 PM

Written by KRDO13 intern Melissa Ramirez.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A small town is set to receive $85,000 in federal funding to study potential upgrades to its wastewater system.

The funding, awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development Program (USDA), will help Green Mountain Falls evaluate whether a centralized wastewater treatment system is suitable for the town.

Green Mountain Falls currently relies on individual septic tank systems, which officials say have contributed to water quality issues in Fountain Creek. Without improvements to wastewater infrastructure, officials say the town's ability to grow remains constrained.

Town leaders say the study will also explore long-term costs and possible construction phases, examining the technical, financial and logistical requirements of building a centralized system.

“Assisting rural communities with funding for safe, reliable wastewater infrastructure is central to Rural Development’s mission. This grant will provide critical resources for the town to complete the studies and planning needed to determine the most effective path toward a centralized wastewater treatment system,” said Sallie Clark, Colorado State Director of USDA.

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Article Topic Follows: News
El Paso County, Colo.
Fountain Creek
Green Mountain Falls
KRDO
Sallie Clark
USDA

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