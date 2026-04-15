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Pueblo Green Chile Cream Cheese wins top prize for Bella’s Bagels

KRDO
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Published 4:41 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bella's Bagels wins Best Schmear of the Year at BagelFest in Los Angeles for their Pueblo Green Chile Cream Cheese.

The owner, Jason, shouted out Miberger Farms for supplying Bella's with "amazing roasted green chile."

Courtesy: Bellas Bagels

Bella announced that Governor Jared Polis made a surprise visit to the shop on April 15, officially joining the "Bella's Bagels Club," Jason said.

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