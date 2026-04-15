Police recruit requirements change in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Are you looking to become a police officer in Colorado Springs? Opportunities may be open to a new pool of applicants as changes come to the department.

Previously, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) required applicants to hold an associate degree or 60 college semester hours. As of Wednesday, the CSPD recruitment website only requires applicants to have a high school diploma or G.E.D.

This is similar to what the Denver Police Department (DPD) and the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) require.

PPD tells KRDO13 the department used to require applicants to have a bachelor's degree until 2011. That is when PPD moved to requiring an associate's degree. In 2018, the department changed to requiring only a high school diploma or G.E.D.

PPD says a swath of reasons prompted these changes. The department says it was adjusted in part because the number of applicants to join the department started to decline. They also say other agencies required either associate's degrees or high school diplomas, and that they did not want to miss out on applicants going to other departments. PPD said the change helped to increase accessibility for applicants and even opened up more opportunities for members of the Pueblo community to apply.

The Denver Citizens Service Commission says that since 2011, DPD has required all applicants to hold a high school diploma or G.E.D. They say this is the same for firefighter recruits.

KRDO13 will have a full report on KRDO13 News at 4, 5 & 6.

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