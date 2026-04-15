Look of the Week: Katie Holmes revives one of her most viral fashion moments

By Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

(CNN) — Katie Holmes had not one but two major reunions at a film screening in New York on Tuesday.

The first was with her original on-screen love interest from “Dawson’s Creek,” Joshua Jackson, sending every Joey and Pacey shipper hurtling back in time nearly three decades. The second was a small but stylish detail that made heads turn in 2019: a slouchy shoulder with a visible bra strap.

Holmes’ cashmere Khaite bra and bralette moment, which went unexpectedly viral seven years ago, received a red-carpet update this time around, with a white button-down styled off the shoulder, peekaboo strap, and a sequined charcoal skirt. She wore the custom Brunello Cucinelli look to support a film about the Italian designer, “Brunello: The Gracious Visionary,” posing for pictures with Jackson ahead of the event.

When Holmes had her breakout moment as the polarizing protagonist Joey in “Dawson’s Creek,” spaghetti strap camisole tops and intentionally accessorized bra straps were at their peak. She’s translated the throwback style more than once over the years, including in 2020 when she wore yet another Khaite look — a white ruched dress — with a single black strap.

At a time when underwear-as-outerwear has dominated runways and red carpets from the consistent evolution of naked dresses to the no-pants trend that is — maybe — beginning to fade into the rearview, a single bra strap is a far more nuanced, wink-and-a-nod take on the trend. It’s true to Holmes’ style over the years, too, which has leaned more effortless and approachable than overly polished or grandiose.

Styled by Brie Welch, Holmes’ custom Brunello Cucinelli look kept it otherwise simple: nearly no visible jewelry, a tousled bob, her signature subtle makeup and a small black clutch.

In fact, the other reference Holmes seemed to be evoking was Sharon Stone’s famed 1998 Oscars look: a collared white Gap shirt and silver satin Vera Wang skirt to which others, including Zendaya, have since paid homage. (Or, perhaps, even earlier, Carolyn Bessette in 1995 with a crisp white shirt and long black skirt). On Holmes, the ensemble was styled with a minimal, just-ran-over-here feel. “Joey Potter meets Sharon Stone,” InStyle declared with Holmes’ arrival — an acknowledgement of her enduring girl-next-door appeal.

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