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Cambios en la embajada de EE.UU. en Venezuela: sale Dogu y llega John Barrett, actual encargado de negocios en Guatemala

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Published 7:59 AM

Por Sol Amaya, CNN en Español

La recientemente reabierta embajada de Estados Unidos en Venezuela tendrá un cambio de representación. La administración de Donald Trump designó al diplomático John Barrett como encargado de negocios en el país sudamericano, en reemplazo de Laura Dogu.

La propia Dogu confirmó el cambio. “Mi asignación temporal en Caracas está llegando a su fin”, publicó la diplomática en la cuenta de X de la embajada estadounidense. Allí también anunció que el designado para su reemplazo es Barrett, actual encargado de negocios en Guatemala, y que llegará “próximamente” a Venezuela.

CNN contactó al Departamento para solicitar comentarios.

Estados Unidos reabrió formalmente su embajada en Caracas el pasado 30 de marzo, casi tres meses después del operativo militar en el que capturaron al depuesto presidente Nicolás Maduro.

El Departamento de Estado de EE.UU. dijo entonces que la reapertura significaba “un nuevo capítulo” en las relaciones diplomáticas entre ambos países. Estos vínculos se habían interrumpido en 2019, luego de que Trump, en su primera administración, rechazara reconocer a Maduro como presidente tras unas cuestionadas elecciones.

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