Ship’s marathon mission, doping games, marbled flesh: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Ultraprocessed foods are turning people’s thighs into highly marbled flesh. They resemble fatty steaks and can be a sign of serious health problems.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ A marathon mission

A month ago, a fire tore through America’s largest and most powerful aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford. It’s the latest setback for the ship, which is on an extended deployment and at the center of President Donald Trump’s military ambitions.

2️⃣ Surging violence

Antisemitic attacks in 2025 killed the highest number of Jews in 30 years, according to a new annual report that tracks incidents around the world. The Hanukkah shooting in Sydney, Australia, was the deadliest.

3️⃣ ‘Everything made me cry’

Post-mastectomy pain syndrome can range from uncomfortable to disabling and last for years. But it’s inconsistently diagnosed and treated, leaving some women in agony as they hunt for relief.

4️⃣ Boosted to win

Swimmers, weightlifters and other athletes are training for a sporting event where doping is legal and encouraged. Funded by wealthy investors, the Enhanced Games promise big payouts to competitors.

5️⃣ Quiet cool

Style-conscious shoppers and K-pop influencers are embracing the Seoul-born streetwear aesthetic of oversized silhouettes and muted layers.

Watch this

⚠️ Proceed with caution: Visitors flock to this spot in India for the scenic views, but that white substance isn’t snow and the water isn’t a melting glacier. In fact, experts warn it could be a health hazard.

Top headlines

Check this out

🇺🇸 A complicated legacy: How do you capture 250 years of art in a single exhibition? As the US celebrates a milestone, the National Gallery of Art reflects on what it means to be American.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🗳️ Viktor Orbán recently lost the election after 16 years as prime minister of which country?

﻿A. Poland

B. Slovakia

C. Belarus

D. Hungary

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Mom who was missing for 24 years reunites with daughter

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Orbán’s right-wing government suffered a thumping loss as voters in Hungary flocked to Péter Magyar’s opposition party, with a record turnout.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Toni Odejimi.