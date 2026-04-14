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CSFD performs water rescue, woman in critical condition

CSFD
By
Updated
today at 12:02 PM
Published 11:59 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reports that they performed a water rescue from Quail Lake Park around 11:50 a.m. on April 14.

CSFD says one female was rescued and is in critical condition.

Details at this time are limited.

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Abby Smith

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