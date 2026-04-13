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Not very fast; Pueblo woman still jumping through hoops for payment after car damaged at Dairy Queen

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Published 8:04 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Over a month ago, Sherrie Casarez was sitting in the drive-thru line at Dairy Queen waiting for ice cream when strong winds blew a sheet metal awning onto her car.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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