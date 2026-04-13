Skip to Content
News

Fire destroys apartment with two people sleeping inside

Colorado Springs Fire Department
By
New
Published 3:25 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was left without a home after an overnight kitchen fire on Saturday morning. KRDO13 got an inside look at all the damage with the man who needed to find a new place to stay.

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) alerted the community to the structure fire in th 3500 block of Village Lane at about 3:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Immanuel Pierre brought KRDO13 around the unit.

"So started right here with that pot that's still sitting there.” Pierre said. “The microwave, which is right there, caught on to that got engulfed... And then got along the roof.”

Despite the damage in the kitchen, Pierre said, somehow the rest of the home is relatively unscathed, including his room, where he was sleeping in bed mere feet away from the fire.

“The biggest blessing in all of this is, like, even though the fire started here and is this close in my room back here,” he said.  “I was literally laying down right there.”

CFSD reported no injuries from the fire, and they will continue to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Donovan Pimentel

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.