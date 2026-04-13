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City of Manitou Springs moves to level one water restrictions

KRDO
By
today at 3:37 PM
Published 3:34 PM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Manitou Springs announces level-one water restrictions due to the state's lowest snowpack in recorded history, according to the city.

Level One Restrictions are summarized as follows, according to the city

  • Outdoor Watering
    • Even-numbered properties
      • Water Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
    • Odd-numbered properties
      • Water Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
    • Max of two hours per day from 5 a.m. – 8 a.m. or 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
    • Only 20 minutes per zone
    • Subject to a minimum fine of $100
  • Hand Watering:
    • Allowed at any time if the hose is equipped with an automatic shutoff valve.
  • Drip irrigation:
    • Unrestricted drip irrigation is permitted at any time.

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