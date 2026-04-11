Democrats withdraw endorsements of Eric Swalwell and demand he end bid for California governor

By Eric Bradner, CNN

(CNN) — Rep. Eric Swalwell’s bid for the California governor’s office was reeling Friday as his campaign was halted on the main Democratic fundraising platform and top Democratic supporters withdrew their endorsements and urged him to drop out of the race in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she had told Swalwell to end his bid, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called on him to drop out. California Sen. Adam Schiff and Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego, both longtime allies, said they were withdrawing their endorsements. Swalwell’s campaign co-chair, Rep. Jimmy Gomez, said he’d quit the position.

A top adviser, Courtni Pugh, who was Swalwell’s liaison to labor groups, told CNN she had left the campaign “as soon as I learned the seriousness of the allegations.” Multiple other staffers quit the campaign Friday, and those remaining are trying to find other jobs, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

A spokesperson for Californians for a Fighter, an independent expenditure group supporting Swalwell, said in a statement: “In light of the serious allegations, the IE is suspending campaign activity immediately.” And on ActBlue, the fundraising platform critical to Democratic campaigns, his campaign page was not accepting donations.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom did not immediately call on Swalwell to drop out but said in a statement: “As we continue to learn more, these allegations from multiple sources are deeply troubling and must be taken seriously.”

Meanwhile, several of Swalwell’s rivals in the governor’s race called on him to drop out following reports by CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle in which women accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct.

The pressure on Swalwell, with new statements denouncing him being released in rapid succession, mounts as the allegations roil a wide-open race just weeks before voters begin casting their ballots. Candidates are competing in a nonpartisan primary that features a half-dozen prominent Democrats and two leading Republicans. Only the top two finishers, regardless of party, will advance to the general election.

Swalwell posted a video late Friday saying that allegations of sexual assault against him are “flat false.”

“I do not suggest to you in any way that I’m perfect or that I’m a saint. I have certainly made mistakes in judgment in my past, but those mistakes are between me and my wife, and to her, I apologize deeply for putting her in this position,” he said. “I also apologize to you if in any way you have doubted your support for me, but I think you know who I am.”

Swalwell did not directly address the status of his campaign.

“This weekend, I’m going to spend time with my family and friends,” he said, “and I appreciate those who have reached out to me to show support, and I look forward to updating you very soon.”

CNN spoke to four women who alleged various kinds of sexual misconduct by Swalwell, ranging from inappropriate messages and pictures to unwanted kissing and touching — and in one case, rape.

A former staffer of Swalwell says that the congressman raped her when she was heavily intoxicated and left her bruised and bleeding, an allegation Swalwell strongly denies.

One woman who connected online with Swalwell over her interest in Democratic politics says she ended up extremely drunk inside his hotel room after a night out with the congressman, with little memory of what occurred. Earlier in the night at a bar, he kissed her and touched her leg without her consent, she said.

Another woman, who described receiving unsolicited nude messages from Swalwell, was social media creator Ally Sammarco. She said she initially reached out to the congressman on Twitter to discuss politics. “I truly never thought he would respond – I had like 1,000 followers at the time,” she said. “And he actually responded.”

Swalwell also denied the women’s allegations in an earlier statement to CNN.

“These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the front-runner for governor,” Swalwell said in the statement. “For nearly 20 years, I have served the public – as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies.”

A spokesman for Swalwell’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment on the defections from his campaign Friday.

Gomez, a campaign co-chair, said Friday in a statement that he had “learned shocking information about Eric Swalwell containing the ugliest and most serious accusations imaginable.”

He also called on Swalwell to drop out of the race just weeks before voters begin casting ballots ahead of the June primary.

“My involvement in any campaign begins and ends with trust. I cannot in good conscience remain in any role with this campaign, and I am stepping down from it effective immediately,” Gomez said. “The congressman should leave the race now so there can be full accountability without doubt, distraction, or delay.”

Schiff, a crucial home-state supporter of Swalwell, also said he was withdrawing his endorsement and said Swalwell should exit the race.

Gallego, the Arizona senator who had defended Swalwell earlier in the week, said in a statement Friday he regretted having done so, and said what Swalwell is accused of is “indefensible.”

“Women who come forward with accounts like this deserve to be heard with respect, not questioned or dismissed,” Gallego said. “I regret having come to his defense on social media prior to knowing all the information. I am equally as shocked and upset about what has transpired. I am withdrawing my endorsement of Congressman Swalwell, effective immediately.”

Several of Swalwell’s opponents in the governor’s race also called on him to drop out.

“Eric Swalwell should be nowhere near any position of power, much less be the governor of California. He must resign from Congress and drop out of the race immediately,” said billionaire activist and investor Tom Steyer, a top Democratic gubernatorial candidate.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere, Allison Gordon and Pamela Brown contributed to this report.