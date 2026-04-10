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Suspected street racing kills 77-year-old Colorado Springs woman

Colorado Springs Police Department
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Published 3:42 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 77-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash after a vehicle that was allegedly racing crossed into oncoming traffic and hit her vehicle, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The El Paso County Coroner has identified the woman as Deanna Stemler.

CSPD says they responded to a head-on crash around 8:14 p.m. on March 22 at the intersection of Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive. According to police, an initial report indicated that two vehicles were racing eastbound on Brargate when one crossed into oncoming traffic and struck Stemler's Volkswagen SUV head-on.

Both Stemler and the other driver were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Stemler was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing, and speed is being investigated as a factor, says CSPD.

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