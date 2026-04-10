Broncos owners buy 40% ownership stake into the Colorado Rockies

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) — Colorado Rockies Chairman & CEO Dick Monfort and Owner/General Partner Charlie Monfort on Friday, April 10, announced Greg and Carrie Penner have joined the team’s ownership group through a minority investment from Penner Sports Group. The transaction has been formally approved by Major League Baseball.

Penner Sports Group—the family entity of Greg and Carrie Penner that holds their stake in the Denver Broncos—will become the largest minority partner of the Rockies through this investment. The Monfort family remains the Rockies’ majority owners with Dick Monfort continuing his role as chairman & CEO, Charlie Monfort remaining as owner/general partner, and Walker Monfort leading day-to-day operations as the Club’s president.

This investment from Penner Sports Group will support both short and long-term strategic planning for the Rockies. It will allow the Club to retire all outstanding debt while providing additional investment in the team as well as a world-class, family-friendly experience at Coors Field.

Please see below for statements from Dick Monfort as well as from Greg and Carrie Penner.

ROCKIES CHAIRMAN & CEO DICK MONFORT

“Speaking personally, on behalf of Charlie and our family, our other partners and the organization, we’re excited to welcome Greg and Carrie Penner into the Colorado Rockies ownership group. “I’ve had the pleasure to build a strong relationship with Greg and Carrie over the past few years. For many reasons, including their recent success with the Broncos, we know we are gaining much more than just financial support in this partnership with Penner Sports Group. “Greg and Carrie have proven that they share the same passion for our region and a strong commitment to compete at the highest level. We are thrilled to add them to the Colorado Rockies’ ownership group as we best position this franchise for long-term sustained success.”

GREG AND CARRIE PENNER

“We are excited to expand our commitment to the Denver sports community through a minority partnership with the Colorado Rockies. This investment from Penner Sports Group reflects our deep appreciation for what the Rockies mean to this region, the passion of their fans and our confidence in the future of the franchise. “Our family’s had such a positive experience with the Broncos, reinforcing our interest in partnering with another team in this dynamic sports market. We’ve enjoyed getting to know the Monforts and are grateful to join Dick and Charlie in the Rockies’ ownership group along with the other partners. “While our focus remains firmly on the Broncos, we look forward to being supportive, long-term partners of the Rockies and Major League Baseball.

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