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When to turn on Sprinklers in Southern Colorado

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Published 11:04 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Getting your lawn ready for summer is something many of us look forward to, but the big question is when should you turn on your sprinkler system? KRDO News 13 is asking local landscapers that question, and has some interesting answers you'll want to know.

Traditionally, many recommend waiting until Mother's Day to do that. But this year's abnormally dry and hot conditions may have people getting an early start to lawn season.

We will have a full report on KRDO News 13 at 4 and 5 P.M.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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