Skip to Content
News

Police hold press conference on bomb threat at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 12:32 PM
Published 10:51 AM

The Colorado Springs Police Department press briefing has ended. KRDO13 will add a recording as soon as possible.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police Department has confirmed that there is no threat at Penrose Hospital after multiple agencies responded to a bomb threat on March, 9.

CommonSpirit confirmed to KRDO13 around 11 a.m.

CommonSpirit confirmed to KRDO13 that Penrose Hospital is on controlled access after a bomb threat.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has since lifted a shelter-in-place that was for one block north of Penrose Main Hospital, between Cascade & Nevada, due to law enforcement activity near 2222 N Nevada Ave, Penrose Main.

CSPD says they are currently investigating a potential bomb threat at the hospital and confirms that the hospital is on lockdown. Police ask that community members avoid the area.

ATF confirmed to KRDO13 that a certified explosive bomb tech is headed to the scene.

CommonSpirit Health released the following statement:

This morning, CommonSpirit Penrose Hospital received a bomb threat and immediately contacted police. Out of an abundance of caution, we implemented Controlled Access procedures at our facility, limiting those who can enter our building.

We are partnering with Colorado Springs Police as they conduct an investigation, and we will refer you to CSPD at this time for further information.

This is a developing story.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.