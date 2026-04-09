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PCSO investigates in-custody death of female inmate

KRDO
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New
Published 4:08 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is investigating the in-custody death of a 52-year-old female inmate on April 9 at the Pueblo County Jail.

Law enforcement says the female was found unresponsive in her housing area. After medical aid was performed, she was transferred to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, says PCSO.

At this time, PCSO says there is no indication of foul play but that the investigation is ongoing.

The female's name and the cause of death will be released by the Pueblo County Coroners Office, confirms PCSO.

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Abby Smith

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