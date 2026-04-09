Skip to Content
News

Measles exposure at Colorado Springs Chick-fil-A

Acquired Through MGN Online on 11/13/2025
Freepik via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 11/13/2025
By
Published 3:08 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has confirmed a potential measles exposure on March 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chick-fil-A on Academy Boulevard.

According to CDPHE, symptoms may develop for those exposed through April 15. Health officials say to watch for the following symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Red eyes
  • Followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads.

If you have not had the MMR vaccine, you can get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent illness. In some exposure cases, immunoglobulin given within six days may also help prevent or lessen illness, according to CDPHE.

CDPHE asks that you call a health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in and tell them you may have been exposed to measles.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.