Husband’s arrest in disappearance of American woman in the Bahamas puts his account under scrutiny

By Martin Goillandeau, Elizabeth Wolfe, Taylor Romine, Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — The arrest of an American man who told authorities his wife fell overboard while on a dinghy in rough waters in the Bahamas has brought greater scrutiny to his account of what happened as the search for her enters a fifth day.

Brian Hooker was arrested by the Royal Bahamas Police Force on Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of 55-year-old Lynette Hooker, his lawyer confirmed to CNN.

He was arrested “for additional questioning based on some probable cause we have,” Royal Bahamas Police Force Assistant Commissioner Advardo Dames told Reuters. He was taken into custody as a suspect, Dames said, though no charges have been announced.

Brian Hooker “categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing” in his wife’s disappearance, his attorney, Terrel Butler, said in a statement. “He has been cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing investigation.”

The Michigan couple, both US nationals, have been sailing together for more than a decade, documenting their life at sea across social media.

The US Coast Guard said it opened a criminal investigation into Lynette Hooker’s disappearance as her family has called for a deeper probe into what happened.

Here is what officials and family members have said as the search for Lynette Hooker continues:

An ‘accident in unpredictable seas,’ husband says

Brian Hooker told authorities his wife fell from an 8‑foot dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands Saturday evening as the couple was traveling back to their yacht, “Soulmate,” according to police.

“Strong currents subsequently carried her away,” and “he lost sight of her,” police said Brian Hooker told them. Lynette Hooker was wearing the keys, also known as an engine safety lanyard, when she fell off the dinghy, which made the boat lose power, so he tried to paddle to shore, according to his account shared by police.

Brian Hooker said he last saw his wife swimming toward the shore, according to Richard Cook, fire team lead with Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

The dinghy drifted toward Marsh Harbour, where it ultimately was beached, and Brian Hooker “traversed through the bush till he made it to Marsh Harbour Boat yards where he made contact with the local Police,” Cook said.

Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue was notified at 5:12 a.m. and “searched extensively for 6 hours” but wasn’t able to find her, Cook said.

Before his arrest Wednesday, Brian Hooker provided a statement to CNN describing what he said was a boating mishap in deteriorating conditions.

“I am heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy,” Brian Hooker said in the statement. “Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart. We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus.”

CNN has reached out to police for more information.

Lynette Hooker wasn’t wearing a flotation device when she went overboard, according to Cook. On Tuesday, her daughter, Karli Aylesworth, told CNN Brian Hooker left her a voicemail saying authorities had found a flotation device he threw to his wife after she went overboard.

‘We have many unanswered questions’

Aylesworth said in a statement she had been given little information about what happened and wanted law enforcement agencies to carefully examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“My sole concern is to find out what happened to my mother and make sure a full and complete investigation is performed into her disappearance,” Aylesworth said. “If this truly was an accident, I can understand and live with it. However, there needs to be an intensive review of the facts and circumstances of this tragic incident before that can be determined.”

Her mother and stepfather have been married for about 25 years and are experienced sailors, Aylesworth told CNN in an interview Tuesday.

The couple have been in the Bahamas for about a month, she said.

“It just doesn’t add up why she was swimming away from the boat or why she had the keys,” she told CNN. “I have known past issues between them have not been good, so it’s just weird that this is happening now.”

Lynette Hooker’s mother, Darlene Hamlett, has also called for answers, telling CNN in a brief statement the family is in shock and continues to hope for clarity.

“We have many unanswered questions,” Hamlett said. “We are still holding on for a positive outcome to this tragedy.”

CNN has reached out to Hamlett, Aylesworth and Aylesworth’s attorney for comment on Brian Hooker’s arrest.

Coast Guard opens criminal investigation

Authorities launched an extensive search after Lynette Hooker was reported missing early Sunday morning involving the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Hope Town Volunteer Fire & Rescue scouring the water and land near Elbow Cay.

The US Coast Guard also conducted an aerial search of the area, a spokesperson said.

After days without locating her, officials said Tuesday the effort had shifted from an active rescue to a recovery mission.

The Coast Guard on Wednesday said it had opened a criminal investigation in the case. The same day, the agency’s Detroit sector interviewed Aylesworth for two hours, her attorney said. CNN has reached out to the Coast Guard for more information on its investigation, including details on what jurisdiction it has in the Bahamas.

The US State Department has said it is aware of reports regarding a missing American near Elbow Cay and is working with Bahamian authorities to provide assistance. The department advises travelers to exercise increased caution in the Bahamas, which is under a Level 2 travel advisory. “Boating is not well regulated. Injuries and deaths have occurred,” it said in a March 2025 advisory.

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