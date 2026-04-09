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CSPD responds to threat made against Temple Shalom

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Published 6:15 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a threat against Temple Shalom on Thursday. According to CSPD, an unknown male threatened to go to the Temple with an AR-15 and a pipe bomb and "shoot and blow the place up." Police responded but found no credible threat.

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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