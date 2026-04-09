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Colorado Springs mayor appoints former opponent as Interim Chief of Staff

City of Colorado Springs
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New
Published 1:42 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade announced the appointment of Wayne Williams as interim Chief of Staff. The two were former opponents during the city's 2023 mayoral election.

The city describes Williams as "a longtime public servant with extensive experience in local and statewide government." According to the city, Williams is known in the community for the following:

  • Served as Colorado Secretary of State from 2015-2019
  • El Paso County Clerk and Recorder from 2012-2015
  • El Paso County Commissioner from 2003-2011
  • Served as an At-Large City Councilmember for Colorado Springs from 2019-2023, where he was elected Board Chair of Colorado Springs Utilities. 

“Here in Colorado Springs, we are choosing a different story,” said Mayor Yemi Mobolade. “While national politics can feel divisive and gridlocked, we are focused on coming together to get things done. This decision is about delivering real results for our city. The issues we face around public safety, roads, housing, and economic growth aren’t partisan; they require the right people focused on execution. Wayne brings a proven track record of doing just that, and I’m confident he will help move our city forward.” 

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