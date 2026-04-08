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Wounded Colorado soldier to be honored in Teller County

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Published 10:51 AM

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Teller County soldier wounded overseas is set to receive a hero’s welcome at home this week.

Major Stephen Ramsbottom was injured in an attack in Kuwait on March 1st, an incident that left 25 service members wounded and six others dead.

Now back in Teller County, Ramsbottom will be officially welcomed home during a Board of County Commissioners meeting on Thursday morning in Cripple Creek. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. at the Centennial Building, with a reception to follow.

Ramsbottom is a veteran of both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, and has earned multiple honors, including the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

KRDO13 is working to learn more about Ramsbottom’s service and recovery ahead of Thursday’s ceremony.

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Samantha Hildebrandt

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