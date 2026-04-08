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Pueblo Health Officials confirm first 2026 child death from RSV

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Published 1:11 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Public Health officials confirm that Pueblo County has had its first pediatric death caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in 2026. 

RSV is a respiratory virus that infects the nose, throat and lungs, according to health officials. This virus can spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes and comes into contact with a contaminated surface.

“This tragic loss reminds us that respiratory illnesses can still impact our community even after the normal peak season has passed,” stated Alicia Solis, program manager at PDPHE. Solis added, “It is very important for every individual to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Public Health officials say to watch for the following symptoms:

  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Congestion
  • A decrease in appetite
  • Sneezing
  • Wheezing
  • Fever
  • RSV can also cause more severe illness, such as bronchitis and pneumonia.

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) encourages the community, with an emphasis on older adults and infants younger than six months, to recieve the RSV vaccine.

PDPHE recommends the following methods when sick:

  • Stay home and away from others when sick.
  • Wash your hands often and thoroughly.
  • Wear a mask when around others who are sick.
  • Get tested if you have symptoms.

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Abby Smith

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