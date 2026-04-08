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Pueblo Fire Department responding to fires on east side, including grass and structure fire

Pueblo Fire Department
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today at 5:37 PM
Published 5:35 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Fire Department reports that they are currently working on multiple fires on the city's eastside, which include a grass fire and a structure fire.

According to the fire department, the structure fire is minor and under control. Officials say crews are working on grass fires on Fountain Creek.

Details at this time are limited. This article may be updated.

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