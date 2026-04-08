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Local wastewater workers share their passion as city celebrates their work

Bradley Davis/KRDO
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Published 5:49 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Residents of Colorado Springs flush 40 million gallons of dirty water a day. For Wastewater Appreciation Day, KRDO13 shows residents where their waste goes after the flush and highlights the public servants who passionately work to turn our waste into usable water for recreation.

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Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

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