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Fort Carson officials warn community of smoke from 200-acre fire

KRDO
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today at 12:03 PM
Published 12:02 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fort Carson officials are alerting the community to smoke in the area throughout the day due to a 200-acre fire burning on base in their large impact area.

Officials tell KRDO13 that on Tuesday, March 8, crews performed burning operations to contain the fire within the impact area.

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