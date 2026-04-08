21 southern Colorado schools receive Purple Star designation for supporting military-connected students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – As military families move from base to base, their children often have to start over in new classrooms. Now, 22 schools across Colorado, including 21 in southern Colorado, are being recognized for helping make those transitions a little easier.

At a ceremony held on Tuesday, 22 schools across seven districts were honored with a Purple Star designation, an honor reserved for campuses that go the extra mile for students whose parents serve on active duty or in the National Guard and Reserves.

According to the Military Child Foundation Coalition (MCFC), the Purple Star School program recognizes schools that provide targeted support for military-connected students, helping them navigate frequent moves while keeping them on track for long-term success.

To qualify, schools must meet several requirements, including having a dedicated military liaison, maintaining a website dedicated to resources for military families, and establishing a student-led transition program to help relocating students, among other qualifications.

"Colorado is proud to be home to military communities, which help ensure our national security. We are committed to supporting our military-connected students as they serve alongside their family member," Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera said. "The Purple Star Schools program is one of the many ways we can show up for military-connected students and help ensure they have the supports needed to thrive."

This is only the second year schools were eligible to apply and gain the status after the program was authorized in Colorado in 2024, through House Bill 24-1076. According to MCFC, 44 states across the country now have similar Purple Star legislation in place.

During Tuesday's ceremony, Gov. Jared Polis was joined by State Board of Education Chair Rebecca McClellan and Colorado Education Commissioner Susana Córdova to announce the designations.

“I am very excited that 22 Colorado schools have been recognized as Purple Star Schools," Polis said. "Education is a top priority for my administration, and making sure that our military-connected students and families have access to schools and education that work best for them is key to taking care of those who bravely serve our nation in uniform."

The following schools received a Purple Star designation in 2026:

Academy School District 20

Air Academy High School

Chinook Trail Elementary School

Chinook Trail Middle School

The Da Vinci Academy School

Discovery Canyon Campus Elementary School

Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School

Discovery Canyon Campus High School

Woodmen-Roberts Elementary School

Aurora Public Schools

Harmony Ridge P-8

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12

Piñon Valley Elementary School

Colorado Springs School District 11

Doherty High School

District 49

Banning Lewis Ranch Academy

Falcon Elementary School of Technology

Falcon High School

Grand Peak Academy

Inspiration View Elementary School

Meridian Ranch Elementary School

Patriot Applied Learning Campus

Springs Ranch Elementary

Woodmen Hills Elementary School

Harrison School District 2

Otero Elementary School

Widefield School District 3

Mesa Ridge High School

The Purple Star School Designation remains valid for three years; additional schools can apply every year for consideration.

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