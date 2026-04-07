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Westbound Drennan Road shut down due to crash

KRDO
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Published 9:22 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say westbound Drennan Road has just been shut down at South Academy Boulevard due to a crash.

CSPD is advising drivers to seek alternative routes in the meantime.

Click here for live traffic conditions.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

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Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

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