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Trying to buy or sell a home in today’s economy? We want to hear about it

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Published 3:00 AM

By Samantha Delouya, CNN

(CNN) — After several years of slow home sales, economists hoped 2026 would bring more activity as more homes hit the market and price growth cooled.

But just as the spring homebuying season begins, new uncertainty is emerging due to the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Mortgage rates climbed last week for the fifth-straight week, to 6.46%, the highest level in seven months, according to Freddie Mac. At the same time, the war is rattling other areas of the economy: average gas prices recently climbed to the highest level since 2022, the stock market has been volatile, and there are growing questions about the strength of the labor market.

If you’re planning to buy or sell a home this year, we want to hear about your experience. Are these economic shifts on your mind or affecting your plans?

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