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Milicia proiraní en Iraq dice que decidió liberar a periodista estadounidense secuestrada

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Published 11:10 AM

Por Max Saltman, Eyad Kourdi y Kylie Atwood, CNN

Kataib Hezbollah, una milicia proiraní en Iraq, dijo que decidió liberar a una periodista estadounidense que fue secuestrada en Bagdad el mes pasado.

La milicia “decidió liberar a la sospechosa estadounidense, Shelly Kittleson, con la condición de que abandone el país de inmediato”, dijo el jefe de seguridad de Kataib Hezbollah, Abu Mujahid al-Assaf, en una publicación en Telegram.

“Esta iniciativa no se repetirá en los próximos días”, concluye el mensaje. “Estamos en un estado de guerra librada por el enemigo sionista-estadounidense contra el islam, y en tales circunstancias muchas consideraciones dejan de aplicarse”.

Un funcionario estadounidense dijo a CNN que “se están realizando labores” y que esperan “que sea liberada en breve”.

Kittleson fue secuestrada en Bagdad a finales del mes pasado. Según una fuente familiarizada con el asunto, el Gobierno de Estados Unidos le había advertido poco antes de su desaparición sobre un plan de Kataib Hezbollah para secuestrarla o matarla. La advertencia se produjo cuando ella ya se encontraba reportando en Iraq.

Kataib Hezbollah es un grupo de milicia respaldado por Irán que ha atacado repetidamente a estadounidenses. Kittleson es una periodista especializada en Medio Oriente y Afganistán, con trabajos publicados en medios internacionales, estadounidenses e italianos.

La semana pasada, el Ministerio del Interior de Iraq dijo en un comunicado que una periodista extranjera había sido secuestrada en el centro de Bagdad por individuos desconocidos en la noche del martes.

Las fuerzas de seguridad iraquíes detuvieron a uno de los sospechosos e incautaron uno de los vehículos utilizados en el secuestro, según el comunicado. Señaló que las fuerzas de seguridad habían lanzado una operación para localizar a los responsables y asegurar la liberación de la periodista.

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