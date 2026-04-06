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Traffic accident closes westbound Highway 16 near Mesa Ridge High School

KRDO
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today at 11:13 AM
Published 11:07 AM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) reports that westbound Highway 16 at Syracuse near Mesa Ridge High School is closed due to a traffic accident.

FPD tells KRDO13 that four people have been transported to the hospital, two with serious injuries. No students were involved, according to police.

Police ask that drivers use alternate routes.

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Abby Smith

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