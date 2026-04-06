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Evacuations ordered near Hanover due to fire

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
By
Updated
today at 4:27 PM
Published 4:11 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has issued evacuations for a 1/2 mile radius from 20710 Outback View due to a fire near 20700 Block.

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Evacuation map courtesy of EPSO

Law enforcement says everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate now.

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