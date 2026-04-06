Astronauts go the distance, Colbert’s replacement, screen time risks: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! CBS just announced the replacement for Stephen Colbert’s late-night time slot. The final episode of his “Late Show” will air May 21.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Going the distance

As we’re about to hit “send” on this edition, the Artemis II astronauts are in the middle of a seven-hour flyby of the moon. They have now traveled farther from Earth than anyone in human history, breaking the record previously set by Apollo 13 in 1970. Follow live updates. 🚀 Sign up for the Countdown newsletter.

2️⃣ On the rise

RSV continues to spread later into the spring than usual, so most states extended the immunization window for infants and toddlers. The respiratory virus can cause serious illness in young children.

3️⃣ Gas-tronomical

At $6.72 a gallon, this rural county has the highest average gas price in the US. It’s gotten so bad that even some hybrid vehicle owners say driving has become a luxury they can’t afford.

4️⃣ Screen time risks

People who spent more time in mentally passive activities while sitting had a significantly higher risk of developing dementia, a new study found. Here’s how to keep your brain engaged.

5️⃣ ‘Escalating insanity’

A California woman, fed up by the cost of living in Los Angeles and years of stress from the daily grind, decided to move to a tiny French village. She’s loving the quiet life.

Watch this

⛰️ Leap of faith: This 78-year-old went on a rope swing for the first time in her life. The 500-foot-long attraction in Moab, Utah, is the biggest in the US.

Top headlines

Check this out

🦴 ‘A treasure trove’: Newly discovered fossils from southwestern China show that complex life evolved millions of years earlier than once thought.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🎤 Brands are pulling their sponsorship of the UK’s 2026 Wireless Festival after which artist was booked as the headliner?

﻿A. Taylor Swift

B. Kanye West

C. Chappell Roan

D. Bad Bunny

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: Are your muscles compensating? How hidden movement patterns cause pain

🧠 Quiz answer: B. The rapper, who goes by the name Ye, has faced backlash in recent years after making repeated antisemitic and offensive remarks.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson, Meghan Pryce, Toni Odejimi and Avni Trivedi.