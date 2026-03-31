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Colorado Springs Police lift shelter-in-place after student allegedly brandished weapon

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Published 1:48 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department has lifted a shelter-in-place near Skyway Park Elementary School that was put in place after a student allegedly brandished a weapon at staff.

Police say they received a call around 1:21 p.m about a student at the elementary school "brandishing a weapon at staff members on school grounds." Police say the student then ran from the school.

According to CSPD, they found the student and recovered the weapon. Police say there is no ongoing threat at this time to the school, students, or staff.

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