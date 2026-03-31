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Pikes Peak State College professor faces 77 counts of sexual assault on minor student

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
By
New
Published 12:43 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has arrested a 48-year-old Pikes Peak State College professor for having an alleged sexual relationship with a minor student.

EPSO says an investigation into Jason Gunderson began on Feb. 17 after receiving a call regarding inappropriate sexual contact between an adult male teacher employed at Pikes Peak State College and a minor.

According to law enforcement, an investigation into Gunderson found that he had a sexual relationship with a minor student for more than a year. EPSO says Gunderson used his position as a professor and his ties to the community to manipulate the victim into the relationship.

EPSO says this included "promising the victim a prestigious internship, providing special attention and manipulating the grading system to ensure the victim received high exam scores."

Gunderson was arrested on March 27 for 77 counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and is being held on a $50,000 bond, according to EPSO.

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