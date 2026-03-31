DeSantis clears renaming of Florida airport after Trump for takeoff

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — Travelers in South Florida might soon find themselves transiting through Trump International Airport.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Monday that could rename the Palm Beach International Airport to the “President Donald J. Trump International Airport” after the state’s House and Senate passed the legislation last month.

Once approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, it would take effect July 1. The measure also requires official government records, including maps, to use the new name once approved.

Long known as PBI, the airport would also get a new code: “DJT.” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the Federal Aviation Administration is already working on changing that code.

“The FAA is working on changing PBI’s airport code RIGHT NOW,” Duffy posted on X on Tuesday.

The bill was introduced by Florida state Rep. Meg Weinberger, who was present at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year for an unveiling of signage for the newly renamed “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard,” the four-mile stretch between the airport and Trump’s private club formerly known as Southern Boulevard.

“I am proud to have played a role in to make that happen, and I’m looking forward to the airport where greatness takes off,” Weinberger, a Republican, said at the time.

Along with the renamed airport and road, the president or his allies have sought to put his likeness or name on numerous other entities, including the Kennedy Center, the US Institute of Peace, the administration’s prescription drug website and its high-dollar “gold card” visa, coins and a fighter jet, among others.

Florida Democrats have already raised concerns as to whether the president or his family could stand to profit from the airport name change after trademark applications were filed by the private entity that handles licenses and trademarks for the Trump Organization last month.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in February that Trump and his family would not receive royalties or licensing fees from the renaming of the Palm Beach airport, and the House bill’s text specifies that the branding would come at no cost.

“To be clear, the President and his family will not receive any royalty, licensing fee, or financial consideration whatsoever from the proposed airport renaming,” said Kimberly Benza, Trump Organization director of executive operations.

The bill requires a license agreement from The Trump Organization, but Benza said they are “willing to provide this right to his hometown county at no charge.”

CNN’s Kit Maher contributed to this report.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

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