Colorado Springs Police lift shelter-in-place after student allegedly brandished weapon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shelter-in-place at Skyway Park Elementary School has been lifted after Colorado Springs police say a student brought a weapon onto campus and threatened staff Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were called to the school around 1:21 p.m. for reports of a student brandishing a weapon at staff members on school grounds.

Police say the student ran from campus before officers arrived, prompting a shelter-in-place in the surrounding area. Nearby schools were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Officers were able to locate the student a short time later and safely recover the weapon. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the school, students, or staff.

The superintendent of Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 said the situation could have been much worse.

“We’re thankful that this turned out to be something that we can go home and hug our kids and say thank you for this not turning into something bigger or more catastrophic,” said Superintendent David Peak.

Parents described a tense and emotional scene as they rushed to check on their children.

“I was panicking, I was shaking,” said Emma Mayo. “As soon as my high schooler let me know that they were on lockdown, I came to the school right away because I was just so scared.”

District officials confirmed the student involved attends Skyway Park Elementary.

Police have not released additional details about the student or the type of weapon involved. It’s still unclear what led up to the incident.

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