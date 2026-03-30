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Suspicious death under investigation in Colorado Springs

File photo.
KRDO
File photo.
By
New
Published 3:04 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to "suspicious circumstance" call for the 5700 block of Constitution Ave at 7:10 a.m. where they located a dead individual.

Details at this time are limited. This is an active investigation.

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