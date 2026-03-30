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CSFD responds to high-angle rescue in North Cheyenne Canon

CSFD
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Published 3:22 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) confirms they are on scene for a high-angle rescue in North Cheyenne Canon following reports of a hiker falling from around 50 ft.

CSFD asks that individuals exercise caution while driving in the area due to a heavy fire department presence.

Details at this time are limited.

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Abby Smith

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