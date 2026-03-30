Colorado Springs man sentenced for deadly hit-and-run, using child as human shield

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A Colorado Springs man accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run last March and then using a child as a human shield to avoid arrest has been sentenced.

Dominic Rodriguez was handed eight years in the Department of Corrections (DOC), plus three years of mandatory parole for leaving the scene of a crash that killed 28-year-old Patrick McCarthy. He also received six years in DOC with two years of mandatory parole for a second-degree kidnapping charge. He was sentenced for a total of four counts today. The sentences will run concurrently, according to the court.

Investigators say the deadly crash happened along South Circle Drive, where McCarthy was struck while crossing the street. Police say Rodriguez drove away from the scene, leaving the victim behind.

Police say when they tracked Rodriguez down just blocks away, he attempted to avoid arrest by using a small child as a human shield. Officers were able to safely remove the child before taking Rodriguez into custody.

Inside the courtroom, McCarthy’s parents spoke about the lasting impact of that night.

“He left our son in pieces along the road.”

“We missed the future we were supposed to get with him.”

Rodriguez, seated and handcuffed, read from a handwritten letter on yellow-lined paper, addressing the family directly.

“From the bottom of my heart, I wish this were a dream… I am sincerely sorry.”

The judge called Rodriguez’s actions “beyond the worst mistake you can make,” adding that he poses a threat to the community.

Rodriguez’s defense attorney noted that Rodriguez takes accountability and cited his upbringing in the state’s child welfare system, saying he is expressing remorse in the best way he can.

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