5 things to know for March 30: Artemis II mission, Air travel, Iran war, ‘No Kings’ protests, Job market

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The rise in oil prices is rippling through the US economy and driving up costs for many small business owners. Some American truckers told CNN they’re feeling the strain as diesel — their largest day-to-day expense — has jumped 41% since the start of the war to over $5 a gallon.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Artemis II mission

NASA is preparing to send humans around the moon for the first time in more than 50 years, with liftoff possible as soon as Wednesday. Four astronauts will embark on the Artemis II rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The 10-day journey will take them beyond the moon’s far side, deeper into space than any human has traveled before. The crew also reflects a more inclusive era of exploration, including the first woman, the first person of color and the first Canadian to venture into deep space. But the historic trip comes with serious risks, from dangerous radiation exposure to likely communication disruptions due to the sheer distance and physics involved with the flight.

2️⃣ Air travel

Airport wait times across the US are beginning to ease after another busy travel weekend. But staffing shortages tied to the ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown are still straining operations, with many TSA agents continuing to work without pay. Administration officials say paychecks could arrive in the coming days under President Donald Trump’s plan to unilaterally fund the agency. Some workers are already seeing back pay processed, according to the American Federation of Government Employees. Border czar Tom Homan recently told CNN “we’ll see” whether ICE agents will leave airports once TSA staffing stabilizes.

3️⃣ Iran war

The White House says it is making diplomatic progress toward ending the war in Iran, even as tensions appear to be rising. President Trump said Sunday that Tehran has agreed to “most of” the 15-point list of demands from the US to end the conflict. Iran, meanwhile, is accusing Washington of “secretly planning a ground invasion” amid ongoing talks. Iran has since threatened to “rain fire” on American troops as the Trump administration weighs putting boots on the ground. Trump has also raised the prospect of the US taking Iran’s oil, in a Financial Times interview, and added he’s still deciding whether to seize Kharg Island, a key fuel hub which is critical to Tehran’s economy.

4️⃣ ‘No Kings’ protests

“No Kings” demonstrations swept the country over the weekend as crowds rallied against President Trump’s policies, the rising cost of living and the war with Iran. Thousands of protesters marched in major cities, including Los Angeles, New York City, Atlanta, and Minneapolis, while smaller demonstrations spread through suburbs and rural communities, including in Republican-led states. In Minnesota, a marquee event featured a performance by Bruce Springsteen and several high-profile speakers. Organizers and police said the demonstrations were largely peaceful.

5️⃣ Job market

US job growth was already sluggish last year, though there were early signs the labor market might be finding its footing. Now, the war in Iran has not only disrupted that momentum but amplified uncertainty, threatening to push hiring further off course. A critical shipping route has been choked off — sending oil prices higher, straining supply chains and driving up gas costs. Inflation and recession concerns are also rising, and with them, hesitation among employers. This comes after 2025 was one of the weakest years for the US labor market in decades, outside of recession years. The economy added just 116,000 jobs last year, according to the latest official estimates.

Breakfast browse

March Madness: The men’s Final Four is set

Michigan and UConn earned their way into the tournament’s final weekend, joining Illinois and Arizona. See UConn’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sank Duke in stunning fashion.

Florida officials share details of Tiger Woods’ arrest

The best golfer most of us have ever seen was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence. Where does Tiger Woods go now?

Video: Inside the world of hyper-realistic dolls

Hyper-real “reborn” dolls look and feel uncannily like newborns. CNN’s Christina Macfarlane dives into this surreal world.

Want an Eames house? You’ll soon be able to order your own

One of architecture’s most famous modern icons will soon be available to buy as a new series of made-to-order designs.

Hollywood binges on the written word

Being an author is the hottest role in the TV and movie industry, as streamers frantically scout for books to adapt into their next hit.

And finally…

▶️ Blood red sky ahead of tropical cyclone

The sky over Western Australia’s Shark Bay recently turned blood red ahead of the arrival of Tropical Cyclone Narelle. See the eerie scene.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.