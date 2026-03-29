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MISSING: Colorado Springs Police searching for at-risk 20-year-old man

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Published 2:31 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk adult.

Jonathan Stephens, 20, was last seen on Saturday, March 28, 2026, around 7:45 p.m. at his place of employment in the 100 block of North Troy Hill Road.

Stephens is described as a white male who was last seen wearing a white button-up shirt, black jeans, a black belt, and black shoes. He also wears eyeglasses.

According to police, Stephens has a mental health condition that raises concern for his safety, making it especially important to locate him as soon as possible.

Anyone who has seen Jonathan Stephens or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department immediately.

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Samantha Hildebrandt

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