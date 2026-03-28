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Large “No Kings 3” protest planned in Colorado Springs for this afternoon

Estelle Doro
By
Updated
today at 4:03 AM
Published 3:59 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A large-scale protest is expected to draw thousands of people to downtown Colorado Springs this afternoon as part of a nationwide day of action.

Organizers say “No Kings 3” will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. along Nevada Avenue, stretching from Uintah Street to Kiowa Street.

The event is part of a coordinated effort happening across the country, with more than 3,000 protests planned nationwide and over 70 scheduled throughout Colorado.

Local organizers anticipate this could be the largest protest in Colorado Springs history, potentially surpassing turnout from a similar event held last October.

The demonstration will include what organizers are calling a “Mile of Resistance,” where participants are expected to line Nevada Avenue. Additional activities include acoustic musical performances, a designated PrideSpace, and speeches at City Hall. A full speaker schedule has not yet been released.

Community organizations will also be set up along the route, offering information and resources for those looking to get involved locally.

Organizers emphasize that the event is intended to remain peaceful and focused on community engagement.

Drivers should expect road closures and delays in the downtown area during the event.

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