What we know on Day 28 of the US and Israel’s war with Iran: Trump extends deadline and global energy crisis deepens
By Jessie Yeung, CNN
(CNN) — Citing ongoing peace talks, US President Donald Trump has for a second time extended his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz – or face its power plants being “obliterated.”
The status of the talks remains unclear, with both sides giving mixed signals. Iran has expressed deep distrust toward Washington, while Trump is growing frustrated with the pace of progress.
And on the ground, the war, which has killed thousands across the Middle East since it began nearly four weeks ago, shows no signs of diminishing.
A fresh wave of overnight strikes killed dozens in Iran, according to the country’s authorities and state media, while strikes hit southern Lebanon and southern Beirut early Friday, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.
Meanwhile, the energy crisis is beginning to bite around the world, triggering protests in the Philippines.
Here’s what to know on Day 28.
What are the main headlines?
- Deadline extended: Trump said the US will hold off on targeting Iranian energy sites another 10 days as “talks are ongoing” with Tehran. The pause on strikes had been set to expire Friday.
- Fraught negotiations: Trump has insisted that it’s up to Iranian leaders to “get serious” and convince him to halt the war, saying he doesn’t care about making a deal. He voiced frustration with Tehran’s approach on Thursday, warning that time was running out for negotiations. Meanwhile, Iranian officials have said they are in “complete doubt” about Washington’s willingness to engage in ceasefire discussions.
- Cascading effect of war: Countries around the world, particularly in Asia, are feeling the fallout of the war, with several resorting to austerity measures. South Korea has declared an emergency economic response to the energy crisis; Japan has begun releasing oil from its state-owned reserves; and the Philippines has announced a state of emergency, with only about 40 to 45 days’ worth of petroleum supply left.
- Protests in Philippines: Hundreds of people marched through the country’s capital Manila on Friday, protesting the soaring fuel prices there. The march is part of a two-day nationwide strike, organized by the country’s transport union. One public transport operator told CNN the increase in oil prices meant he could no longer afford to give his children their “school allowance.”
- Markets spooked: Global markets have been rattled by the war, impacting not just stocks but also safe havens like bonds, gold and currencies – which have also dropped this month. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are each set for their worst month in a year. Oil prices rose slightly early Friday, another sign of their volatility this week, which has mirrored Trump’s mixed messaging.
- Civilians killed: At least 18 people were killed and 10 were injured in overnight strikes in Qom, according to the city’s deputy governor. Several people were killed in Urmia, in western Iran too, the country’s state media said. Meanwhile in Tehran, rescue workers were combing through rubble Friday morning trying to find survivors after overnight strikes there.
What’s happening on the ground?
- Ongoing fighting: Attacks are continuing across the region, with Israel carrying out a wave of strikes “in the heart of Tehran” early Friday, its military said. Kuwait also fended off “hostile missile and drone attacks” early Friday, warning civilians that the explosions they could hear were from air defense interceptions.
- Iran navy chief dead: Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy, has been killed, according to Israel’s defense minister. Tangsiri oversaw the near-total shutdown of shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the US and Israel said. Iranian authorities have not commented on the claims of Tangsiri’s death.
- IDF warning: With multiple war fronts open, the Israel Defense Forces is under severe strain, the Israeli military’s chief of staff warned government ministers Wednesday, according to a source.
- Nuclear plant: The head of the UN nuclear watchdog expressed “deep concern” Thursday over recent military strikes that “reportedly” took place near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, warning that any damage to the operating facility could cause a “major radiological accident.”
The-CNN-Wire
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