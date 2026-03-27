UK wildlife park euthanizes entire wolf pack after they turned on each other

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — A wildlife park in southeast England has euthanized an entire wolf pack after the group’s dynamic broke down, leading to escalating conflict.

The pack of five wolves were put down after three of them sustained life-threatening injuries amid increasing violence, Wildwood Trust said in a statement shared with CNN Friday.

After other interventions failed to stop the fighting, and after discussions between experienced animal keepers and veterinary specialists, the park, located just outside the city of Canterbury, decided to euthanize the wolves – named Odin, Nuna, Minimus, Tiberius and Maximus – to prevent further suffering.

“Our keepers care hugely about these animals and did everything they could to find a way forward,” Paul Whitfield, director general of Wildwood Trust, said in the statement.

“Wolves are highly social animals that live within complex family structures, and when those dynamics break down, conflict and rejection can increase. In this case, it led to ongoing welfare concerns and an unacceptable risk of serious injury,” he continued.

“Euthanasia is never taken lightly, but in responsible animal care it can sometimes be the most humane option when welfare can no longer be maintained,” Whitfield added.

“This decision was an absolute last resort, with the animals’ welfare as our priority,” he said. “It’s incredibly difficult, but it was ultimately the right thing to do to prevent further suffering.”

Since wolves live in close ties with their pack, keeping them in isolation or separated long-term would have created more welfare concerns, according to the park.

Putting the wolves in other packs was also not an option, since that could have led to more conflict and injury, or the breakdown of another pack, it said.

“Heartbroken”

In an Instagram post Thursday, the team at the trust said they closed the reserve while the animals were euthanized and that the staff were all “heartbroken,” adding: “Many of our staff have cared for these wolves over a long period of time, and this loss will be deeply felt.”

“We recognise that this news is deeply upsetting, and we understand why many people feel distressed,” the trust told CNN in a further statement.

“This decision was made with great care and only after extensive consultation with leading wolf specialists from across Europe, experienced veterinary professionals, and an independent ethical review,” it added.

Euthanasia is carried out on groups of animals for a range of reasons.

Last year, Australian wildlife officers euthanized 90 whales that were stranded on a remote beach in Tasmania, after rough seas made it impossible to refloat them.

In July, a German zoo killed 12 baboons, despite protests, as it did not have enough space to house them and could not find them alternative housing.

The-CNN-Wire

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