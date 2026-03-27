Look of the Week: Zendaya’s premiere gowns serve something old, new, borrowed (and next, blue?)

By Oscar Holland, CNN

(CNN) — ﻿Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue. So goes the Victorian-era English rhyme that has long served as a sartorial checklist for bridal fortunes.

With rumors swirling around her own nuptials to Tom Holland, and a promotional tour for her wedding-centered new movie “The Drama” underway, it’s three down and one to go for Zendaya.

At the black comedy’s LA premiere last Tuesday, the star opted for something old (ish): a white Vivienne Westwood gown that she had worn to her first Oscars in 2015. Then, promoting the movie in Paris a week later, it was something new: a silk crepe dress — also white, with a long, black bow-slash-train — custom-designed for her by Louis Vuitton.

At that point, however, it might just have just been a coincidence (although some fans called it early). Was Zendaya simply using bridalwear-inspired looks to mirror her new movie’s plot, which sees her and Robert Pattinson play a couple whose wedding plans are disrupted in macabre fashion? Or perhaps she was toying with us over her rumored real-life marriage, which she is yet to confirm, despite her stylist Law Roach claiming at this month’s Actor Awards that she already wed Holland in secret.

Well, yes, probably both of those things. But on Thursday, Zendaya confirmed that this is not just run-of-the-mill thematic method dressing.

The plunging Armani Privé gown Zendaya wore to the movie’s Rome premiere has made several high-profile appearances before, most recently at last year’s Venice Film Festival. But those outings were all on the back of Cate Blanchett, not Zendaya. And while the details of any loan agreement with the two-time Oscar winner (or indeed Armani) is not yet known, the silk column gown surely constitutes something borrowed.

While Zendaya and Roach are clearly spreading the four-part superstition across multiple looks, brides have often incorporated the old, new, borrowed and blue into a single wedding day outfit. It’s a tradition that has been followed by brides for over a century, among them British royals including Princesses Diana and Catherine. Meghan Markle meanwhile told ITV that her “something blue” was blue fabric, taken from the dress she wore on her first date with Prince Harry and stitched into her gown.

With another week to go until “The Drama” hits theaters, there’s still time for Zendaya’s something blue. And bonus points for fulfilling a later addition to the rhyme: Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue, a sixpence in your shoe. Over to you, Zendaya.

The-CNN-Wire

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