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Hit-and-run: Teen on bike struck by truck in Woodland Park

Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
Pixabay via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
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today at 10:49 AM
Published 10:48 AM

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) is seeking the community's assistance after a teenager riding his bike on Centennial Trail, alongside Highway 67, was struck by a truck that left the scene on March 25.

According to police, around 5:30 p.m., the teenager was crossing Apache Trail when he was hit by a pickup truck and thrown from his bike. Police say the driver initially stopped, but once he saw the teenager was injured, he drove away.

The teenager was taken to the hospital but has since been released, says police.

Police describe the truck as silver or gray, possibly a Chevrolet, with an unknown license plate. The truck was traveling westbound on Apache Trail, approaching Hwy. 67 at the time of impact, according to WPPD.

WPPD says the male is believed to be a white man, approximately 40-50 years old, with brown/graying hair and a brown beard.

If you have information concerning the case, the police ask that you call 719-687-9262 and refer to WPPD Case #26-0162.

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