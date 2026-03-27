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Luna-Pixel crowned CSPD’s K9 March Madness Champion

CSPD
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Published 2:59 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announces Luna-Pixel as their 2026 K9 March Madness Champion.

The police department says it was a close competition, but Luna-Pixel ultimately took the title.

CSPD shared the following about K9 Luna-Pixel:

"Luna-Pixel is an 8-year-old Black Labrador Retriever (born February 16, 2018) who has been serving as an Electronic Device Detection K9 with the Internet Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Unit since 2019. Using her incredible nose, Luna-Pixel helps locate hidden electronic devices that are critical in investigations, playing an important role in protecting victims and supporting justice.

Off duty, Luna-Pixel is a playful sweetheart who loves belly rubs, tug-of-war with her two sisters, and rolling around on freshly vacuumed carpet. Her favorite treat is cheese, her favorite toy is any kind of ball, and she would happily play fetch forever if given the chance. When she’s not out on neighborhood walks or playing at the park, you’ll find her enjoying time with her humans and taking long, cozy naps by the fireplace."

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