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WATCH: CSPD seeks public’s help identifying suspect in kidnapping of 2-year-old

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Updated
today at 2:23 PM
Published 2:04 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a car and kidnapping the child inside back in January. The child was found safe around two hours after the initial incident was reported.

CSPD has released the following photos of video surveillance footage that shows moments shortly before the kidnapping of the suspect in the neighborhood. The video can be watched above.

Police describe the suspect as White or Hispanic, average height and build, with reddish-brown hair in a ponytail, wearing a black sweatshirt, Camouflage-style pants, and “flip-flop” or “slides” shoes.

CSPD asks that if you know this person's identity, you contact CSPD at 719-444-7000, or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

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